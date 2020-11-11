|
|
Arizona election updates: Republican attorney general vouches for state's election results
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Arizona enters its eighth day of postelection waiting. Follow The Arizona Republic's updates for Wednesday, Nov. 11.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Will Trump Pardon Himself?
President Donald Trump is refusing to concede the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden.
Eventually, Trump will have to accept defeat and concede the race.
CNN reports that Trump could use his..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:50Published
|
Attorney General Aaron Ford discounts voter fraud accusations
It's been nine days since election day and Nevada remains in the spotlight. Since then, several lawsuits over ballot counting and voter fraud have been the topic of discussion.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:10Published
|
Republican In Pennsylvania To Review Election Results
Republicans in the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives and the State Senate have said they plan to hold hearings to review the results of the 2020 election. KDKA's Lisa Washington has the..
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:26Published
Related news from verified sources
|