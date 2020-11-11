Global  
 

Arizona election updates: Republican attorney general vouches for state's election results

Upworthy Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Arizona enters its eighth day of postelection waiting. Follow The Arizona Republic's updates for Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Nevada's secretary of state and attorney general stand by state's election process

Nevada's secretary of state and attorney general stand by state's election process 01:13

 Nevada's secretary of state and attorney general stand by the state's election process.

Arizona's Republican attorney general rejects election fraud claims, predicts Biden win in state

 "There is no evidence, there are no facts that would lead anyone to believe that the election results will change," Attorney General...
