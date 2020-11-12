Donald Trump's son urges people to 'get out and vote' a week after election, gets trolled
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () *Donald Trump*’s eldest son Eric has been subjected to social media ridicule after he urged the people of Minnesota to “get out and vote” a week after the *US presidential election* result came out.
[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, even as President Donald Trump says without evidence that last week's election was marred by fraud and some of his Republican allies back investigations. Lisa Bernhard produced this...
Both President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump made public appearances Wednesday to honor the nation's veterans. Meanwhile, Trump continues to lob unfounded claims about the results of the..
President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden took the time on this Veterans Day to honor those who've served. As Natalie Brand reports, it's President Trump's first public appearance in nearly..
