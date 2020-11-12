Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Typhoon Vamco lashes Philippines, paralyses parts of Manila

IndiaTimes Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Torrential rains from Typhoon Vamco lashed provinces in the Philippines' main Luzon island on Thursday, killing at least one person and paralysing parts of the capital Manila as some residents awaited rescue by boat due to rising flood waters.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Locals place sandbags along roads to slow down flash floods as Typhoon Vamco hits Philippines [Video]

Locals place sandbags along roads to slow down flash floods as Typhoon Vamco hits Philippines

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published
Villagers wade through floods as Typhoon Vamco hits Philippines [Video]

Villagers wade through floods as Typhoon Vamco hits Philippines

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Strong winds rip metal roof from school as Typhoon Vamco approaches Philippines [Video]

Strong winds rip metal roof from school as Typhoon Vamco approaches Philippines

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:10Published