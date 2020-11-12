Typhoon Vamco lashes Philippines, paralyses parts of Manila
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Torrential rains from Typhoon Vamco lashed provinces in the Philippines' main Luzon island on Thursday, killing at least one person and paralysing parts of the capital Manila as some residents awaited rescue by boat due to rising flood waters.
