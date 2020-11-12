Pak's economy controlled by a ruthless conglomerate - The army Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

With 620,000 soldiers, Pakistan boasts about being the world's seventh-largest standing army, but its senior officers have long ago realised the perks to be gained from commercial ventures, writes Elliot Wilson for UK-based The Spectator. Since independence in 1947, the army has steadily intertwined itself into Pakistan's economy: so much so that it's hard to tell where the military stops and any semblance of free-market capitalism begins. 👓 View full article

