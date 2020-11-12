Global  
 

Japanese town deploys 'Monster Wolf' robots to fend off bears

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Japanese town deploys 'Monster Wolf' robots to fend off bearsWith bear sightings in Japan at a five-year high this year, one Japanese town has come up with an unconventional, and rather high-tech, solution to tackle the problem.The town of Takikawa, on the northern island of Hokkaido, has...
News video: Monster Wolf protects Japanese towns from bears

Monster Wolf protects Japanese towns from bears 00:44

 Japanese towns have deployed a robot wolf with flashing lights to scare away bears that have become a problem in the countryside due to rising concerns from local residents.

