Reba McEntire coughed while on stage hosting the CMAs which lead to reactions on social media Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Despite COVID-19 cases surging, the Country Music Awards were held with a live audience in Nashville, though one of the show's most... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Local Politicans Share Thoughts On Debate



As President Donald Trump and Joe Biden met in Cleveland for the first presidential debate, several local elected officials took to social media to offer their thoughts on what was unfolding on stage... Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:30 Published on September 30, 2020