UK officially states China has now broken the Hong Kong pact, considering sanctions

Thursday, 12 November 2020
Britain on Thursday said China had broken its main bilateral treaty on Hong Kong by imposing new rules to disqualify elected legislators...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Hong Kong disqualifies legislators for ‘endangering security’

 Move comes after China parliament passes motion allowing Hong Kong executive to expel legislators without court review.

