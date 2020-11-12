India enters into technical recession for the first time: RBI report

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nepal begins its first broad-gauge railway service trial



With the arrival of two sets of rail to revive operation in the Janakpur-Jaynagar section, trial for Nepal's first broad-gauge railway service in Janakpur has begun from September 18. Remained halted.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47 Published on September 19, 2020

Related news from verified sources India enters into technical recession for first time: RBI Report India has technically entered into a recession with a likely contraction in its GDP during the July-September period, according to a report by the Reserve Bank...

Mid-Day 6 hours ago



Indian Shares Seen Lower At Open Indian shares may open a tad lower on Thursday as investors react to weak Asian cues and news that India is likely to have entered a technical recession in the...

RTTNews 10 hours ago



