India enters into technical recession for the first time: RBI report

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over reports that, for the first time in history, the India economy had entered a technical recession in the first half of 2020-21. Serum Institute of India and ICMR on Thursday announced the completion of enrolment process of...
With the arrival of two sets of rail to revive operation in the Janakpur-Jaynagar section, trial for Nepal's first broad-gauge railway service in Janakpur has begun from September 18. Remained halted..