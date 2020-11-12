Global  
 

India enters into technical recession for the first time: RBI report

Khaleej Times Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The contraction is ebbing with gradual normalisation in activities and is expected to be short-lived.
News video: RBI's nowcast report: India in historic technical recession, Rahul Gandhi hits out|Oneindia News

RBI's nowcast report: India in historic technical recession, Rahul Gandhi hits out|Oneindia News 02:41

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over reports that, for the first time in history, the India economy had entered a technical recession in the first half of 2020-21. Serum Institute of India and ICMR on Thursday announced the completion of enrolment process of...

