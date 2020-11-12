Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Permanent '60s Scoop foundation set to launch Thursday

CTV News Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Survivors of the notorious '60s Scoop are set to mark a key milestone on Thursday with the ceremonial launch of a $50-million foundation aimed at healing the damage wrought by the practice of taking Indigenous children from their families and placing them in non-Indigenous homes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like