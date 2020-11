You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The 10 PS4 Games You Can't Play On PS5 (For Now)



For months, Sony was saying how most PS4 games will be compatible with PS5. However, the big question was β€œWhich games won’t make it?” Well, that answer has finally been given, and these are the.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:13 Published 1 day ago Microsoft launches new Xbox amid gaming boom



Microsoft has launched its new Xbox consoles, and the timing looks good for the firm as gaming enjoys a global boom thanks to locked-down consumers. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22 Published 2 days ago PS5 Launch Sales to Be Online Only



PS5 Launch Sales to Be Online Only. On Thursday, Sony confirmed that the next-gen console will only be available online at launch due to COVID-19. No units will be available in-store for purchase on.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:53 Published 6 days ago