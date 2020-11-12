Global  
 

Ukraine's President Hospitalized With COVID-19

NPR Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who announced Monday he'd tested positive for the coronavirus, has been taken to a Kyiv hospital. A spokeswoman says his symptoms are "nothing serious."
