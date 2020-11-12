Global  
 

Boris Johnson calls Trump 'previous president' in Commons reply

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson referred to President Trump as the 'previous president' in remarks on the floor of the House of Commons.
 
 Boris Johnson was asked in PMQs what advice he would give to Donald Trump following his election loss.

