Appeals court clears Harvard of racial bias in admissions
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Two judges on the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston rejected claims from an anti-affirmative action group that accuses the Ivy League University of imposing a "racial penalty'' on Asian Americans.
Two judges on the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston rejected claims from an anti-affirmative action group that accuses the Ivy League University of imposing a "racial penalty'' on Asian Americans.
|
|
|
You Might Like