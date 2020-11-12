2022 Ford E-Transit electric van debuts with 126-mile range

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 2022 Ford E-Transit introductory video



Ford reveals the 2022 E-Transit – an all-electric version of the world’s best-selling cargo van – featuring next-level connected vehicle technology with Built Ford Tough capability and electric.. Credit: Automaker Footage Duration: 02:51 Published 1 day ago New Ford Transit 5T Design



Ford announced the introduction of the new 5.0-tonne Transit derivative, offering customers a van or chassis cab rated to 5,000kg GVM and available at Ford dealers from late November. Ford’s.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:35 Published on October 7, 2020 New Ford Transit 5T Driving Video



Ford today announced the introduction of the new 5.0-tonne Transit derivative, offering customers a van or chassis cab rated to 5,000kg GVM and available at Ford dealers from late November. Ford’s.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:12 Published on October 6, 2020