2022 Ford E-Transit electric van debuts with 126-mile range
Thursday, 12 November 2020
14 hours ago) The Ford E-Transit has been revealed ahead of going on sale in late 2021. The electric commercial van is expected to have a maximum...
Video Credit: Automaker Footage
1 day ago
Ford unveiled a new vehicle to their commercial fleet, the 2022 Ford E-Transit van. This is Ford’s step to achieving global carbon neutrality by 2050. The E-Transit has an estimated driving range of 126 miles in the low-roof cargo variant. Under the hood is an electric motor producing 266...
The 2022 Ford E-Transit is an all-electric van for a greener world 02:46
2022 Ford E-Transit introductory video
Ford reveals the 2022 E-Transit – an all-electric version of the world's best-selling cargo van – featuring next-level connected vehicle technology with Built Ford Tough capability and electric
New Ford Transit 5T Design
Ford announced the introduction of the new 5.0-tonne Transit derivative, offering customers a van or chassis cab rated to 5,000kg GVM and available at Ford dealers from late November.
Ford’s..
New Ford Transit 5T Driving Video
Ford today announced the introduction of the new 5.0-tonne Transit derivative, offering customers a van or chassis cab rated to 5,000kg GVM and available at Ford dealers from late November.
Ford’s..
