2022 Ford E-Transit electric van debuts with 126-mile range

Upworthy Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The Ford E-Transit has been revealed ahead of going on sale in late 2021. The electric commercial van is expected to have a maximum...
Video Credit: Automaker Footage - Published
News video: The 2022 Ford E-Transit is an all-electric van for a greener world

The 2022 Ford E-Transit is an all-electric van for a greener world 02:46

 Ford unveiled a new vehicle to their commercial fleet, the 2022 Ford E-Transit van. This is Ford’s step to achieving global carbon neutrality by 2050. The E-Transit has an estimated driving range of 126 miles in the low-roof cargo variant. Under the hood is an electric motor producing 266...

