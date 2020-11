You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Andrew Bennett talks about fatal traffic numbers for October



Clark county saw 152 traffic fatalities last month - that's up by eleven deaths compared to the same time last year. The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety released new numbers this morning. Clark County.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:46 Published 3 days ago Dozens of European countries report record COVID-19 rates



Meanwhile, hopes of a vaccine are growing in the UK with the British government anticipating a mass roll-out in the first half of next year. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:19 Published 2 weeks ago Deadly car and motorcycle crashes are on the rise



There have been 72 fatal accidents so far this year compared to 80 in all of 2019 and a 47% jump in motorcycle deaths compared to last year. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 01:57 Published 3 weeks ago