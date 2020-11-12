Global  
 

Some tourists using fake negative COVID-19 tests to get around travel restrictions, authorities say

CTV News Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
With most countries making a negative COVID-19 test mandatory for passengers travelling by air, some tourists are reportedly obtaining fake test results to get around entry requirements.
