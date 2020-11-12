Global  
 

Myanmar Election: Suu Kyi's Party Poised For Second Term

NPR Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy appear set to remain in power after Sunday's general election, which is largely seen as a referendum on Suu Kyi's first term.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
Aung San Suu Kyi in line for second term as Myanmar votes counted

Aung San Suu Kyi in line for second term as Myanmar votes counted 02:10

 Early election results are expected on Monday as voters thronged polling stations despite pandemic.

Suu Kyi's party expected to win second term in Myanmar polls

Suu Kyi's party expected to win second term in Myanmar polls Myanmar's citizens go to the polls Sunday in an effort to sustain the fledgling democracy they helped install just five years ago. ......
Despite accusations of genocide, Aung San Suu Kyi's party is on track to win another term in Myanmar

 Myanmar is set to vote on Sunday in its second democratic general election since the end of oppressive military rule -- a poll that's...
