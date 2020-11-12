Myanmar Election: Suu Kyi's Party Poised For Second Term
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy appear set to remain in power after Sunday's general election, which is largely seen as a referendum on Suu Kyi's first term.
Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy appear set to remain in power after Sunday's general election, which is largely seen as a referendum on Suu Kyi's first term.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources