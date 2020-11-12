Global  
 

Helicopter Crash Kills 8 Peacekeepers In Egypt

Newsy Thursday, 12 November 2020
Helicopter Crash Kills 8 Peacekeepers In EgyptWatch VideoEight members of an international peacekeeping operation, including six Americans, were killed in a helicopter crash in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

One additional American member survived and was medically evacuated.

According to the the Multinational Force and Observers, the operation was a routine mission. 

An...
