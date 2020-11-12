Tropical Storm Eta Hits Florida For Second Time
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoMuch of the Tampa Bay was under a storm surge warning Thursday morning after Tropical Storm Eta made landfall as a tropical storm over southwest Florida.
The storm dropped heavy rain with winds up to 50 miles per hour.
At least one person was killed when he was electrocuted in standing water.
Eta first made...
Watch VideoMuch of the Tampa Bay was under a storm surge warning Thursday morning after Tropical Storm Eta made landfall as a tropical storm over southwest Florida.
The storm dropped heavy rain with winds up to 50 miles per hour.
At least one person was killed when he was electrocuted in standing water.
Eta first made...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources