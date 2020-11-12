Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Eta Hits Florida For Second Time

Newsy Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Eta Hits Florida For Second TimeWatch VideoMuch of the Tampa Bay was under a storm surge warning Thursday morning after Tropical Storm Eta made landfall as a tropical storm over southwest Florida.

The storm dropped heavy rain with winds up to 50 miles per hour.

At least one person was killed when he was electrocuted in standing water. 

Eta first made...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Eta Storm Surge Impacts Florida Keys

Tropical Storm Eta Storm Surge Impacts Florida Keys 02:11

 Ted Scouten reports Tropical Storm Eta made landfall late Sunday night on Lower Matecumbe Key in the Florida Keys as a strong tropical storm with maximum winds estimated to be near 65 mph.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tropical Storm Eta floods streets in Fort Lauderdale, Florida [Video]

Tropical Storm Eta floods streets in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Tropical storm Eta flooded streets in Fort Lauderdale, Southern Florida on Tuesday morning (November 10) after strong winds and heavy rains battered the west coast.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Eta Makes Second Landfall In Florida [Video]

Eta Makes Second Landfall In Florida

Tropical Storm Eta made a second landfall in Florida, causing flooding in the Tampa area.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:16Published
South Florida Still Facing Flooding Issues [Video]

South Florida Still Facing Flooding Issues

Water begins to recede in some South Florida neighborhoods, but concerns remain.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Tropical Storm Eta hits Florida with dangerous storm surge and heavy rain

 Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in Florida for a second time. Eta brought dangerous storm surge to the state's west coast overnight after hitting some places...
CBS News

United States: Florida's State Of Emergency For Tropical Storm Eta Gives Developers, Permit Holders More Time - Holland & Knight

 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-277 on Nov. 7, 2020, declaring a state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Eta for the following counties:
Mondaq Also reported by •Washington Post

Tropical Storm Eta Makes Second Florida Landfall

 Forecasters expect heavy rains Thursday
VOA News