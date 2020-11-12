Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

[Update: Apple confirms issue] macOS Big Sur downloads at a crawl for many as Apple Developer site is down

Upworthy Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
macOS Big Sur downloads are very slow as the next generation Mac software has just launched, at the same time, Apple's dev site appears...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Mashable Studio - Published
News video: Everything you need to know about Apple’s new M1 Chip, Big Sur, and MacBooks in 7 minutes

Everything you need to know about Apple’s new M1 Chip, Big Sur, and MacBooks in 7 minutes 07:04

 Yeah, those all-Apple M1 chips are here.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fixing The Future Of Identity: Taboola’s Furman [Video]

Fixing The Future Of Identity: Taboola’s Furman

TEL AVIV - How do you continuing seeing your users when your eyes have been taking away? That is the challenge facing many publishers and advertisers, as Google's 2022 deprecation of third-party..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:42Published
Top 10 Times Game Developers Got Confrontational [Video]

Top 10 Times Game Developers Got Confrontational

The video game industry has seen its fair share of confrontational encounters! For this list, we’re looking at some of the times where game developers snapped back at fans, media, or even their..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:57Published
Apple plans to announce 'one more thing' next Tuesday [Video]

Apple plans to announce 'one more thing' next Tuesday

Tech giant apple plans to announce "one more thing." But the company didn't say what the big thing is exactly. It's holding an event next Tuesday, and some people are thinking the company will announce..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:21Published

Related news from verified sources

macOS Big Sur downloads at a crawl for many as Apple Developer site is down

 Apple just released its major macOS update with Big Sur. While downloads are often slow with the large file and many users trying to get the software at the same...
9to5Mac