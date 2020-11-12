[Update: Apple confirms issue] macOS Big Sur downloads at a crawl for many as Apple Developer site is down
Thursday, 12 November 2020
3 hours ago) macOS Big Sur downloads are very slow as the next generation Mac software has just launched, at the same time, Apple's dev site appears...
