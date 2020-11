You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Parents react to new Missouri school guidelines



Many parents are questioning updated guidance released Thursday by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, while others are calling it a step forward. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:38 Published 5 minutes ago Missouri adjusts quarantine guidance for educators, students exposed to COVID-19 in classrooms



Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the state is modifying its guidance on quarantine rules for educators and students when exposed to COVID-19. Parson said the new school guidance allows students in close.. Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:20 Published 50 minutes ago Ohio Gov. DeWine gives Nov. 12 COVID-19 update



Ohio Gov. DeWine gives Nov. 12 COVID-19 update Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 26:32 Published 3 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Ohio Gov. DeWine to provide update on coronavirus Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Upworthy 5 hours ago