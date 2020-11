France R number falls below 1 - but COVID patient hospitalised 'every 30 seconds' Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

France's R number has fallen below 1 but the number of people in hospital has hit a new high - with the prime minister saying someone is admitted every 30 seconds. France's R number has fallen below 1 but the number of people in hospital has hit a new high - with the prime minister saying someone is admitted every 30 seconds. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like