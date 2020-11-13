Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Landslide Along Alaskan Fjord Could Trigger Tsunami

Eurasia Review Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Landslide Along Alaskan Fjord Could Trigger TsunamiA glacier that had held an Alaskan slope in place for centuries is melting, releasing the soil beneath in what can be described as a slow-motion landslide, researchers say. But there's also the possibility of a real landslide that could cause a devastating tsunami.

In a study published last week, scientists noted that the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like