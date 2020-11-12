Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

People Of Black And Asian Ethnicity Up To Twice As Likely To Be Infected With COVID-19 As Those Of White Ethnicity

Eurasia Review Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
People Of Black And Asian Ethnicity Up To Twice As Likely To Be Infected With COVID-19 As Those Of White EthnicityPeople of Black ethnicity are twice as likely to be infected with COVID-19 compared to those of White ethnicity, according to researchers at the Universities of Leicester and Nottingham, supported by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Centre. The findings are published in EClinical...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Why more than half of Americans think the American Dream is less achievable than 30 years ago [Video]

Why more than half of Americans think the American Dream is less achievable than 30 years ago

More than half of Americans believe the "American Dream" is unattainable - and say the decline of the U.S. manufacturing industry is to blame, according to new research.A new survey of 2,000 Americans..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
How residents of these states are the best at saving money [Video]

How residents of these states are the best at saving money

New Yorkers are officially the most savings-conscious residents, according to a new poll of Americans from all 50 states. A new survey of 5,000 Americans, 100 from each state, found that New Yorkers..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
When Will Americans Have Access To The COVID Vaccine [Video]

When Will Americans Have Access To The COVID Vaccine

On Monday, Pfizer announced its vaccine candidate had succeeded in the final stage of clinical trials. Business Insider said this marked a major milestone in the race for a vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Likelihood of contracting COVID-19 varies by ethnicity, analysis finds

 People of Black and Asian ethnicities are at substantially greater risk of contracting COVID-19 than people of white ethnicity, according to a new meta-analysis...
CTV News Also reported by •Business Insider

Black and Asian people at greater risk from Covid, study finds

Black and Asian people at greater risk from Covid, study finds A study of 18 million people has found that those from black and Asian backgrounds are at greater risk than white people of catching Covid-19. The work, in...
WorldNews