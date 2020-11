You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources OREGON STAYS BLUE IN ELECTION, BUT THE POLITICAL ATMOSPHERE IS CHANGING



According to experts, many of Oregon's key races in the general election went to the Democrats by wider margins than expected, but ongoing concern over President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud.. Credit: KEZI Published 17 minutes ago Republicans Want Trump To Concede, Biden To Be Included In Briefings



Cracks are growing in the GOP defense of Trump's long-shot effort to overturn the 2020 election outcome. Many top Republicans are contending that Joe Biden should immediately get national security.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 1 hour ago Is The Bromance Between Trump And Fox News Over For Good?



Possibly referring to himself as 'the Golden Goose' that had been forgotten, President Donald Trump on Thursday ratcheted up his attacks on Fox News. The president regularly tweets Fox News clips of.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:41 Published 3 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Iran's Supreme Leader Mocks U.S. Election 'Spectacle' Iran's supreme leader has mocked the U.S. presidential election, calling the tight race a "spectacle" that has exposed the weakness of democracy. More than 24...

WorldNews 1 week ago