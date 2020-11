You Might Like

Related news from verified sources MLB awards: White Sox slugger Jose Abreu named 2020 AL MVP Frank Thomas was the last White Sox player to win the award

CBS Sports 4 hours ago



Yankees' DJ LeMahieu finishes third in American League MVP voting White Sox slugger Jose Abreu won the award. Cleveland's Jose Ramirez was second.

Newsday 3 hours ago



White Sox slugger Abreu captures AL MVP award White Sox superstar first baseman Jose Abreu won the AL Most Valuable Player Award on Thursday after helping power Chicago to its first playoff berth in 12...

ESPN 4 hours ago