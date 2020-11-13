Global  
 

Woman arrested after pedestrian and cars allegedly rammed in Newcastle road rage incident

New Zealand Herald Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Woman arrested after pedestrian and cars allegedly rammed in Newcastle road rage incidentTerrifying footage has emerged of the moment a white ute allegedly hit a pedestrian and rammed several cars during a road rage incident in Newcastle's CBD.The video, shared on Facebook by tradie working nearby, initially shows the...
