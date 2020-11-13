Global  
 

Melania Trump's huge $68 million payout if she divorces Donald Trump

New Zealand Herald Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Melania Trump's huge $68 million payout if she divorces Donald TrumpMelania Trump could receive as much as $68 million in a divorce settlement if she officially cuts ties with her husband, US President Donald Trump, according to a high-profile divorce lawyer.The pair first met in 1998 when a young...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump lays wreath at Arlington Cemetery for Veterans Day

Trump lays wreath at Arlington Cemetery for Veterans Day 01:05

 .S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to mark Veterans Day.

Trump and Melania According to Fritz Lang

 Article By WN.com Guest Writer Gilad Atzmon As of today, America does not seem convinced by its democratic nature and its democratic process. One poll released..
WorldNews

Melania Trump Plans to Decorate White House for Christmas One Last Time

 Talk about awkward situations ... Melania Trump's preparing to spread Christmas cheer at the White House while a ticked off President Trump appears to be in full..
TMZ.com

'PM Modi and Joe Biden will speak at mutually convenient time': MEA [Video]

'PM Modi and Joe Biden will speak at mutually convenient time': MEA

The ministry of external affairs said that a telephone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president-elect Joe Biden will happen 'in due course at a mutually convenient time'. The ministry also asserted that the India-US ties enjoy bipartisan support in America. "A call between them will happen 'in due course at a mutually convenient time', MEA Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said. He added, "Foundation of India-US relationship is strong and the India-US ties enjoy bipartisan support from America. We have seen every successive US president and administration have raised the status of this relation." MEA's assertion comes days after Biden defeated incumbent President Donald Trump. Biden defeated Trump in a presidential poll that attracted a record number of American voters.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:00Published

Trump campaign's challenge of election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona push US toward 'loss of democracy'

 For the Trump campaign to succeed in a flurry of post-election lawsuits, they must convince judges of serious voting problems. So far, they haven't.
USATODAY.com

11/12/20: Red and Blue

 Lawmakers unable to negotiate COVID relief bill; Trump supporters to descend on D.C. for march
CBS News

Is The Bromance Between Trump And Fox News Over For Good? [Video]

Is The Bromance Between Trump And Fox News Over For Good?

Possibly referring to himself as 'the Golden Goose' that had been forgotten, President Donald Trump on Thursday ratcheted up his attacks on Fox News. The president regularly tweets Fox News clips of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
White House Continues Bloodletting At DHS [Video]

White House Continues Bloodletting At DHS

The Trump administration has forced two senior officials in the Department of Homeland Security to resign. CNN reports it's the latest losses in a purge of the civilian arm of the US government's..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
Rep. Matt Gaetz gets flirty with Tiffany Trump on Twitter [Video]

Rep. Matt Gaetz gets flirty with Tiffany Trump on Twitter

Rep. Matt Gaetz gets flirty with Tiffany Trump on Twitter

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:43Published