Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barack Obama: Eight Years in the White House

CBS News Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
President Obama discusses his two terms as commander-in-chief, Donald Trump and what has been one of the strangest presidential transitions in history. Steve Kroft reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: InStyle - Published
News video: Jenna Bush Hager Shared Sweet Throwback Photos of Herself with Sasha and Malia Obama

Jenna Bush Hager Shared Sweet Throwback Photos of Herself with Sasha and Malia Obama 00:48

 Twelve years ago, she helped welcome the Obamas to the White House.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Who Is Biden’s New Chief Of Staff? [Video]

Who Is Biden’s New Chief Of Staff?

President-elect Joe Biden has appointed his longtime adviser Ronald Klain as his White House chief of staff.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:46Published
Joe Biden Appoints Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff [Video]

Joe Biden Appoints Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff

Joe Biden Appoints Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff. On Wednesday, Joe Biden named longtime aide Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff. . In a statement, Biden said Klain was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published
This Day in History: Barack Obama Elected as America’s First Black President [Video]

This Day in History: Barack Obama Elected as America’s First Black President

This Day in History: , Barack Obama Elected, as America’s First Black President. November 4, 2008. The 47-year-old Illinois Senator defeated 72-year-old Arizona Senator John McCain to become the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

'Discreet location' Barack Obama sought in the White House

'Discreet location' Barack Obama sought in the White House There's a secret Barack Obama hid during his presidency in the White House that he's finally confessed to.The former US president revealed the bad habit in his...
New Zealand Herald

US election: On this day four years ago, Barack Obama welcomed president-elect Donald Trump to the White House

US election: On this day four years ago, Barack Obama welcomed president-elect Donald Trump to the White House On this day four years ago, Barack Obama welcomed president-elect Donald Trump to the White House.It was an awkward situation to say the least. The two men were...
New Zealand Herald

4 years ago, Obama invited Trump to the White House to discuss transfers of power. Trump hasn't done the same for Biden

 On November 10, 2016, President Barack Obama invited Donald Trump, then President-elect, to the White House. No such invitation has been...
Upworthy