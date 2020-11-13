|
|
Barack Obama: Eight Years in the White House
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
President Obama discusses his two terms as commander-in-chief, Donald Trump and what has been one of the strangest presidential transitions in history. Steve Kroft reports.
|
|
|
|
|
|