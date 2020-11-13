Global  
 

Cameras were installed in my jail cell, bathroom: Maryam Nawaz

Mid-Day Friday, 13 November 2020
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday alleged that authorities had installed cameras in her jail cell and bathroom. In a recent interview, Sharif spoke about the alleged inconveniences she had to face when she was incarcerated after being arrested in the Chaudhary Sugar Mills case...
