'Yorkshire Ripper' serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dead aged 74 after refusing coronavirus treatment

Hamish the polar bear settles in at new home



A polar bear called Hamish, the first to be born in the UK, has settled intohis new home after a 400-mile trip from northern Scotland to Yorkshire. Three-year-old Hamish was moved from Highland Wildlife Park to Doncaster’s YorkshireWildlife Park, following a recommendation from the European Endangered SpeciesProgramme.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published on January 1, 1970