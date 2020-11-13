Global  
 

'Yorkshire Ripper' serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dead aged 74 after refusing coronavirus treatment

New Zealand Herald Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
'Yorkshire Ripper' serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dead aged 74 after refusing coronavirus treatmentSerial killer Peter Sutcliffe – better known as the Yorkshire Ripper – has died at the age of 74.Mr Sutcliffe, who was serving a life term for murdering 13 women across England's northwest and Yorkshire between 1975 and 1980, was...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
 Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has died aged 74. Sutcliffewas convicted of murdering 13 women and attempting to murder seven others in1981. His crimes terrified the north of England. He was an inmate at FranklandPrison, Durham.

