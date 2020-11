Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that he tested positive for Covid-19 and then negative on the same day.



Musk, who is having symptoms of a "typical cold" and "nothing unusual so far," did four tests on Thursday.



"Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for Covid four times today. Two tests came back...