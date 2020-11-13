COVID-19 testing down as positive case numbers soar in most provinces

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dramatic rise in Michigan coronavirus cases not driven by increased testing



President Donald Trump often places blame for the rise in COVID-19 case numbers on high rates of testing. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:48 Published 3 weeks ago Keeping COVID-19 numbers from climbing higher



President Trump testing positive for COVID-19 is a reminder that the disease can strike anyone, and that it's important to follow guidelines set forth by the CDC. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:20 Published on October 2, 2020 Winnebago Co. prioritizing COVID-19 testing



Health officials say that due to high case numbers in Winnebago County, they are prioritizing testing for people with the highest risk for community spread. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 00:58 Published on October 2, 2020