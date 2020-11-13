COVID-19 testing down as positive case numbers soar in most provinces
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Two months after the City of Ottawa scrambled to expand its COVID-19 testing options to deal with a massive spike in demand, it is now set to cut back on hours at testing sites this weekend because far fewer people are showing up for a swab.
