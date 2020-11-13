Global  
 

Peter Sutcliffe, Murderer Known as the ‘Yorkshire Ripper,’ Dies at 74

NYTimes.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Mr. Sutcliffe, who was convicted in 1981 in the deaths of 13 women and the attempted murders of seven more, had tested positive for the coronavirus, the authorities said.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe dies in hospital aged 74

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe dies in hospital aged 74 00:35

 The Yorkshire Ripper serial killer has died in hospital, the Prison Servicehas confirmed. Peter Sutcliffe had reportedly refused treatment at UniversityHospital of North Durham after being transferred there from maximum securityHMP Frankland, where he was an inmate. Sutcliffe, 74, had tested positive...

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe Dies Aged 74 [Video]

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe Dies Aged 74

One of the UK’s most notorious serial killers, Peter Sutcliffe, has died at the age of 74 after contacting coronavirus. The former lorry driver was convicted of murdering 13 women across Yorkshire..

Yorkshire Ripper's death brings 'closure' for victim's son [Video]

Yorkshire Ripper's death brings 'closure' for victim's son

Richard McCann, the son of Peter Sutcliffe's first victim, Wilma, talks to BBCBreakfast as it's announced the Yorkshire Ripper has died aged 74.

Yorkshire Ripper dies aged 74 [Video]

Yorkshire Ripper dies aged 74

Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has died aged 74. Sutcliffe was convicted of murdering 13 women and attempting to murder seven others in 1981. His crimes terrified the north of England...

'Yorkshire Ripper' serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dead aged 74 after refusing coronavirus treatment

'Yorkshire Ripper' serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dead aged 74 after refusing coronavirus treatment Serial killer Peter Sutcliffe – better known as the Yorkshire Ripper – has died at the age of 74.Mr Sutcliffe, who was serving a life term for murdering 13...
News24.com | WATCH | British serial killer the 'Yorkshire Ripper' dies

 One of Britain's most notorious serial killers, "Yorkshire Ripper" Peter Sutcliffe, died on Friday aged 74, the government said.
