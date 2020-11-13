Peter Sutcliffe, Murderer Known as the ‘Yorkshire Ripper,’ Dies at 74

The Yorkshire Ripper serial killer has died in hospital, the Prison Servicehas confirmed. Peter Sutcliffe had reportedly refused treatment at UniversityHospital of North Durham after being transferred there from maximum securityHMP Frankland, where he was an inmate. Sutcliffe, 74, had tested positive...
Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has died aged 74. Sutcliffe was convicted of murdering 13 women and attempting to murder seven others in 1981. His crimes terrified the north of England...
Serial killer Peter Sutcliffe – better known as the Yorkshire Ripper – has died at the age of 74.Mr Sutcliffe, who was serving a life term for murdering 13... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •The Age •Sky News •euronews •Telegraph.co.uk