Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

So-called 'fight club' at McGill University really happened, and students say COVID life is to blame

CTV News Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
A mysterious poster circulated around Montreal this week advertising a "fight night" among first-year McGill students. CTV has confirmed the event happened -- though many questions remain.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Police officers were called to "break up a fight" between students at a "house party" at a locked-down halls of residence [Video]

Police officers were called to "break up a fight" between students at a "house party" at a locked-down halls of residence

This is the moment police were called to break up a fight between students at a 'house party' at a locked-down halls of residence.More than 1,500 students at Manchester Met University were asked not to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published
On-campus whistleblowers fight COVID-19 spread [Video]

On-campus whistleblowers fight COVID-19 spread

[NFA] As many U.S. colleges have continued in-person classes amid the pandemic, some students are blowing the whistle on peers who aren't following rules put in place to stem the spread of the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:34Published