SpaceX launch marks start of ISS crew rotation flights on American-made commercial spaceship

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NASA And SpaceX To Launch Crew-1 On Sunday



Mike Augustyniak spoke to NASA astronaut Dr. Mike Barrett ahead of the first fully crewed commercial mission to the international space station (3:41) WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - Nov. 14, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:41 Published 8 hours ago One day until SpaceX launch



One day until SpaceX launch marking the start of privatized space travel. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:11 Published 1 day ago SpaceX To Launch 4 Astronauts To International Space Station Sunday



Hawthorne-based SpaceX's plans to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 01:04 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources SpaceX and NASA mission marks start of regular crew flights to ISS A scheduled SpaceX launch is set to open a new era for America's space program, with crews routinely launching to the International Space Station using...

CBS News 1 day ago



