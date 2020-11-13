SpaceX launch marks start of ISS crew rotation flights on American-made commercial spaceship
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
SpaceX and NASA are teaming up to send "Crew-1" to the International Space Station. Four astronauts are set for launch Saturday night from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It will include former Navy test pilot Victor Glover, a first-time flyer who will be the first Black astronaut to stay for a long-duration mission. Mark Strassmann reports.
