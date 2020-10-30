Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Mandalorian: Star Wars’ ‘darksaber’ lightsaber and Bo-Katan, explained

Upworthy Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Star Wars’ coolest lightsaber has a history that’s being unearthed
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Baby Yoda drink goes viral [Video]

Baby Yoda drink goes viral

If you need a nightcap later, how about this adorable cocktail based on Baby Yoda? It's a creation from Northern Ireland, featuring vodka, kiwi, sugar syrup and bitters.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+ - Official Trailer [Video]

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+ - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Disney+ movie LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. It features Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose, BB-8, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan, Baby Yoda and The..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:50Published
'The Mandalorian' still can't unlock potential in Season 2 premiere, even with twist [Video]

'The Mandalorian' still can't unlock potential in Season 2 premiere, even with twist

"The Mandalorian" Season 2 premiere continues the show's unfortunate tradition of being several shows at once, emphasizing spectacle over story.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

We are too fragile for the cuteness of ‘The Mandalorian’ Chapter 10

 Even just two episodes in, The Mandalorian Season 2 has been a journey. Episode 1 was packed with Star Wars references and Easter eggs, but it mostly sidelined...
Mashable Also reported by •Mid-Day

Star Wars toys, apparel, more from $5.50 in today’s Gold Box

 Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering *up to 40% off* Star Wars Toys and Apparel. Prices start at *$5.48* in today’s sale....
9to5Toys

The Mandalorian’s latest episode recasts Star Wars’ heroes in new light

The Mandalorian’s latest episode recasts Star Wars’ heroes in new light Image: Lucasfilm In Star Wars, good and evil are usually pretty clear-cut. The heroic Rebel Alliance are the good guys, the Galactic Empire with its legion of...
The Verge