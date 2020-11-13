Eta, Theta and now Iota? Tropical depression forecast to approach Central America as a hurricane next week

Tracking the Tropics | November 12, morning update ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Tracking the Tropics | November 12 evening update ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Eta causes Florida skies to turn purple These were the scenes above Sunny Isle Beach, Florida on November 12 as the skies turned a vibrant purple for reasons that are still unclear.

Weakened Eta Drenches Central America; at Least 57 Dead Forecasters say the now-tropical depression was expected to regather and head toward Cuba and possibly the Gulf of Mexico by early next week

Eta may threaten Florida after devastating Central America with deadly flooding Heavy rains and flooding linger across Central America on Thursday as a weakened Tropical Depression Era drifts over the year, but the storm system may...

