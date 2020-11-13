Ontario lowers thresholds for COVID-19 framework, moves several cities to 'red zone'
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Ontario will lower the thresholds for its COVID-19 colour-coded system, putting additional regions in the "red zone," CTV News Toronto has learned ahead of Premier Doug Ford's Friday afternoon announcement.
Ontario will lower the thresholds for its COVID-19 colour-coded system, putting additional regions in the "red zone," CTV News Toronto has learned ahead of Premier Doug Ford's Friday afternoon announcement.
|
|
You Might Like