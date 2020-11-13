Police operation underway near Ubisoft headquarters in Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood

Chirang Police recovered huge amount of ammunition during a search operation. Total 792 live ammunitions were recovered. SP of Chirang, Sudhakar Singh said, "After we got a tip, we held a search operation. After 3 hours of search operation, we recovered total 792 live ammunitions. It has two...
A fisherman caused houses and businesses to be evacuated and sparked four hours of travel chaos - after pulling an old world war two bomb from a canal. Magnet fisherman Nick Lee, 49, sparked mass panic..
Police launched a drive to search for skeletons of people who went missing in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag in 2013 Kedarnath disaster. Search operation is underway at Gaurikund-Kedarnath tracking route to..