You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources SPOILER ALERT: Former 'Grey's Anatomy' cast member makes special appearance on season 17 premiere



Dr. Derek 'McDreamy' Shepherd, who Patrick Dempsey played for more than 10 seasons, is back for at least part of Season 17 of ABC’s 'Grey’s Anatomy.' Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 00:55 Published 4 hours ago What Makes the Indianapolis Colts a Good Team?



The Indianapolis Colts are 6-3 after beating the Tennessee Titans handily 34-17 on Thursday Night Football. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 02:25 Published 4 hours ago Patrick Dempsey says his Grey's Anatomy return was a 'healing process'



'Grey's Anatomy' star Patrick Dempsey has described his surprising return to the show as a "very healing process". Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:28 Published 6 hours ago