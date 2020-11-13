|
President-elect Joe Biden's Covid advisors nix idea of U.S. lockdown to curb pandemic
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
"I think of this as a dimmer switch, not an on-and-off light switch," said Dr. Celine Gounder, a coronavirus advisor to President-elect...
Fauci Says U.S. Has Not Appetite For Lockdown
Dr. Anthony Fauci said that there was "no appetite" for lockdowns in the US.
He said steps like wearing masks and social distancing could be enough to control the pandemic.
Fauci appeared on "Good..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published
Fauci sees no reason to quit Trump now
Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says he sees no reason to quit to join President-elect Joe Biden's team when there is so much to do now to fight the surging pandemic.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42Published
