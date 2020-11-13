President-elect Joe Biden's Covid advisors nix idea of U.S. lockdown to curb pandemic

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fauci Says U.S. Has Not Appetite For Lockdown



Dr. Anthony Fauci said that there was "no appetite" for lockdowns in the US. He said steps like wearing masks and social distancing could be enough to control the pandemic. Fauci appeared on "Good.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 15 minutes ago Fauci sees no reason to quit Trump now



Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says he sees no reason to quit to join President-elect Joe Biden's team when there is so much to do now to fight the surging pandemic. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42 Published 3 hours ago Dr. Fauci Will Not Advise President-Elect Biden, Here’s Why



The infectious disease expert weighs in on the presidential transition and why he won’t quit Trump just yet. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:02 Published 6 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Biden COVID advisor has 'deeply troubling' views on healthcare rationing Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Nov 9, 2020 / 03:00 pm (CNA).- Presumptive president-elect Joe Biden announced his advisory board to deal with the coronavirus...

CNA 4 days ago



