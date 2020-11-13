Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President-elect Joe Biden's Covid advisors nix idea of U.S. lockdown to curb pandemic

Upworthy Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
"I think of this as a dimmer switch, not an on-and-off light switch," said Dr. Celine Gounder, a coronavirus advisor to President-elect...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Biden's COVID-19 Advisor Speaks in Favour of a Nationwide Lockdown

Biden's COVID-19 Advisor Speaks in Favour of a Nationwide Lockdown 01:21

 Doctor Michael Osterholm, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 “advisory board” has spoken out about the benefits of a lockdown.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fauci Says U.S. Has Not Appetite For Lockdown [Video]

Fauci Says U.S. Has Not Appetite For Lockdown

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that there was "no appetite" for lockdowns in the US. He said steps like wearing masks and social distancing could be enough to control the pandemic. Fauci appeared on "Good..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Fauci sees no reason to quit Trump now [Video]

Fauci sees no reason to quit Trump now

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says he sees no reason to quit to join President-elect Joe Biden's team when there is so much to do now to fight the surging pandemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
Dr. Fauci Will Not Advise President-Elect Biden, Here’s Why [Video]

Dr. Fauci Will Not Advise President-Elect Biden, Here’s Why

The infectious disease expert weighs in on the presidential transition and why he won’t quit Trump just yet. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden COVID advisor has 'deeply troubling' views on healthcare rationing

 Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Nov 9, 2020 / 03:00 pm (CNA).- Presumptive president-elect Joe Biden announced his advisory board to deal with the coronavirus...
CNA