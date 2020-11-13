Global  
 

US election: How Donald Trump could hijack results through Electoral College

New Zealand Herald Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
US election: How Donald Trump could hijack results through Electoral CollegeReports claim US President Donald Trump's next move to reverse the results of the election is to directly target the US Electoral College. As US President Donald Trump's legal avenues to attack the results of the US election continue...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Pentagon Purge Could Accelerate His Goal to Pull Troops From Afghanistan

 President Trump’s supporters hope he is the president to end America’s longest war.
NYTimes.com

Watch Live: Trump to give Operation Warp Speed update

 President Trump is making his first public remarks since falsely claiming he won the election.
CBS News

Former Senator Joe Lieberman: "I don't know what President Trump's endgame is"

 Former Connecticut senator and 2000 Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman says President Trump has "a total right to go to court ... but he's also..
CBS News

US flails against TikTok injunction with new CFIUS deadline change

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The US government has given video sharing platform TikTok another reprieve, but it’s not totally clear how..
The Verge

United States Electoral College United States Electoral College Institution that officially elects both the President and Vice President of the United States

2020 Election Live Updates: Biden first Democrat to win Arizona since 1996

 President-elect Joe Biden picked up 11 more Electoral College votes as CBS News projected he won Arizona.
CBS News

Biden Plans Transition while Trump Refuses to Concede Without a Legal Fight

 Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won the necessary votes in the Electoral College to win the presidential election, but current President Donald Trump has vowed..
WorldNews
Sen. McConnell: 'No reason for alarm' [Video]

Sen. McConnell: 'No reason for alarm'

When Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell was asked by a reporter Tuesday about Republican senators not acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump, he responded that "the Electoral College will determine the winner."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:01Published

'These are tears of joy': Americans honk horns, dance in the streets as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris claim victory in a deeply divided nation

 The close Electoral College fight highlighted the deeply divided nature of the nation less than a year after President Donald Trump was impeached.
 
USATODAY.com

