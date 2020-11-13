Global  
 

US election: Trump about to break his silence in first public remarks since defeat

New Zealand Herald Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
US election: Trump about to break his silence in first public remarks since defeat Donald Trump is expected to speak in public for the first time since losing the US election to Joe Biden six days ago.Trump will reportedly deliver his first public remarks since his defeat from the White House's Rose Garden...
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Stays Silent

Trump Stays Silent 01:00

 President Donald Trump’s appearance at Arlington National Cemetery was his first public outing since losing the election to Joe Biden.

