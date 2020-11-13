Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manitoba COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 since March as top doctor urges people to stay home

CTV News Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Manitoba has passed more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic first struck the province. With the number of Manitobans who contract the virus and die from it climbing every day, Manitoba’s health officials are urging everybody to stay home.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

As COVID Cases Continue To Increase More People Are Wanting To Get Tested [Video]

As COVID Cases Continue To Increase More People Are Wanting To Get Tested

With increasing cases of COVID more people are seeking out rapid testing.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:36Published
Large parties discouraged for Halloween weekend [Video]

Large parties discouraged for Halloween weekend

Southern Nevada health leaders are pushing “safety first” this Halloween weekend as they are discouraging big parties that they fear could lead to “scary” results. As the valley is seeing a..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:21Published
Denver Moves To Safer At Home Level 3 'High Risk' As Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise [Video]

Denver Moves To Safer At Home Level 3 'High Risk' As Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Denver, there will be more restrictions that impact restaurants and retail spaces. Last week, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock put tighter restrictions in place to..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:47Published