Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Suspects In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Case Denied Bond

Newsy Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Suspects In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Case Denied BondWatch VideoA judge has denied bond for the father and son charged in the killing of  Ahmaud Arbery.

The two-day hearing just wrapped up.

Gregory and Travis McMichael have been in custody since May after being caught on camera fatally shooting Arbery in February.

Prosecutors argued the McMichaels should be denied bond...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Suspects in Ahmaud Arbery murder case denied bail in Georgia

 Travis and Gregory McMichael must remain behind bars, a judge ruled, following a lengthy hearing.
Upworthy

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Denied Bond

 The father and son charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery are staying put in jail pending their trial ... a judge just denied their request for bond. Travis...
TMZ.com

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects in Court for Bond Hearing, Live Stream

 The father and son charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery are back in front of a judge as they try to get out of jail on bond pending their trial ... and TMZ is...
TMZ.com