Suspects In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Case Denied Bond
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoA judge has denied bond for the father and son charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
The two-day hearing just wrapped up.
Gregory and Travis McMichael have been in custody since May after being caught on camera fatally shooting Arbery in February.
Prosecutors argued the McMichaels should be denied bond...
Watch VideoA judge has denied bond for the father and son charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
The two-day hearing just wrapped up.
Gregory and Travis McMichael have been in custody since May after being caught on camera fatally shooting Arbery in February.
Prosecutors argued the McMichaels should be denied bond...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources