US Election 2020: Donald Trump hints he may accept defeat by Joe Biden
Saturday, 14 November 2020 () United States President Donald Trump has hinted that he may accept defeat by Joe Biden as media declared the Democrat the winner in Georgia while the counting was still going on, solidifying his lead in the electoral college.
Trump, who has so far refused to concede the election to Biden and has vowed to continue to challenge...
US President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Saturday after playing golf on the morning that news came through of his election defeat by Joe Biden.... WorldNews Also reported by •Just Jared