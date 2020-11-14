Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Election 2020: Donald Trump hints he may accept defeat by Joe Biden

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
United States President Donald Trump has hinted that he may accept defeat by Joe Biden as media declared the Democrat the winner in Georgia while the counting was still going on, solidifying his lead in the electoral college.

Trump, who has so far refused to concede the election to Biden and has vowed to continue to challenge...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving [Video]

Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving

[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his victory over President Donald Trump on Friday after the state of Georgia went his way, leaving Trump little hope of reversing the outcome through..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:06Published
Criticism Mounts Over Trump's Refusal to Concede Election and Cooperate With Biden Transition [Video]

Criticism Mounts Over Trump's Refusal to Concede Election and Cooperate With Biden Transition

CBS correspondent Natalie Brand on the latest developments in the Biden presidential transition. (11-13-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:24Published
'Polling is as much an art as a science' — Professor explains why polls got it wrong again [Video]

'Polling is as much an art as a science' — Professor explains why polls got it wrong again

This year, the final Great Lakes poll had president-elect Joe Biden trailing President Donald Trump by two points. Instead, Trump carried Ohio by five points. A math professor at Baldwin Wallace..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump says he expects to have coronavirus vaccine for Americans by April 2021

 In his first public remarks in over a week following his election loss to Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Trump also said he expects an emergency use...
DNA

Trump's Refusal To Concede Defeat An 'embarrassment:' Biden

 U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said he thinks President Donald Trump's refusal to concede defeat in the presidential election is an "embarrassment" and it will...
RTTNews

Trump Arrives Back At White House After Reports Of His Defeat

Trump Arrives Back At White House After Reports Of His Defeat US President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Saturday after playing golf on the morning that news came through of his election defeat by Joe Biden....
WorldNews Also reported by •Just Jared