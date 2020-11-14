Diwali 2020: Facebook's video on helping jobless people amid COVID-19 will melt your hearts!

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Will jobs ever be the same after 2020?



According to new research, 42% of Americans have had a 'career lightbulb' moment during COVID-19.And more than half (54%) of survey respondents have strongly considered changing their careers in the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 14 hours ago Did you start a new passion project or hobby in 2020?



Passion projects are fueling big life decisions, according to new research. Over a third of the 2,000 Americans surveyed said they picked up at least one new hobby during the pandemic. Of these, three.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 5 days ago ‘Celebrating Diwali with local goods will boost economy’: PM Modi in Varanasi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various projects worth 614 crore via video conferencing. He said that these projects would help in the overall development of Varanasi. PM Modi also made a.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:16 Published 5 days ago