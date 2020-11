Pelosi scraps in-person dinner with new Democrat members of Congress after photo sparks backlash during COVID Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

The office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is responding to backlash over a planned dinner she is hosting with new Democratic... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Pulls Plug On Stimulus Talks, Pelosi Fumes



President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted his decision to end all stimulus talks until after the general election in November. Talks had been going on between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published on October 6, 2020