You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources DoorDash In Talks To Go Public



On Friday morning DoorDash released its filing to go public. In the filing DoorDash said in the filing that, in the first nine months of 2020, it generated revenue of $1.9 billion. That's compared to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 14 hours ago

Related news from verified sources DoorDash files for IPO and hints at driverless future Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Food delivery platform DoorDash filed its widely anticipated IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission on...

The Verge 15 hours ago



Could There Be a DoorDash IPO in December? DoorDash could be on the verge of going public very soon, especially now that it has overcome a major legal hurdle in California. Proposition 22 has passed which...

Wealth Daily 4 days ago



The VC and founder winners of DoorDash’s IPO After years of rumors and high-flying headlines, we finally have the S-1 for DoorDash. Alex has covered the primary details, but I figured it would be good to...

TechCrunch 16 hours ago